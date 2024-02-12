Sensex (    %)
                        
Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.22 crore
Net profit of Landmark Property Development Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.220 0 OPM %-31.820 -PBDT0.04-0.10 LP PBT0.04-0.10 LP NP0.03-0.06 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

