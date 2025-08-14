U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit declines 80.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 78.76 croreNet profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 80.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 78.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 99.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales78.7699.66 -21 OPM %5.8414.10 -PBDT3.6512.57 -71 PBT2.3011.38 -80 NP1.759.06 -81
