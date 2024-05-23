Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.45% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 10.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.273.3914.7912.7118.3522.4221.7024.150.770.923.933.720.470.672.772.740.450.502.312.13