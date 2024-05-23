Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 10.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.45% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content