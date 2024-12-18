Business Standard
Lakshya Powertech jumps after order win

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Lakshya Powertech rallied 6.47% to Rs 329 after the company received a purchase order worth Rs 3.64 crore from Powerica for supply and installation of erection material for diesel generator (DG) sets.

The project entails supply and installation of erection material for 6 x 2250 KVA DG sets at Nxtra Data Centre in Pune for Rs 3.64 crore. It will be executed within 3 months.

Lakshya Powertech is in the business of providing consultancy, expert services, advice, designs, and drawings in relation to the supervision and control of energy and power projects in India and outside India and to undertake energy-related projects involving heating, ventilation, air conditioning, D.G. sets, gas generator-based power plants & packaging, gas compressors, and oil & gas projects.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 451.7% to Rs 14.95 crore, with net sales increasing 179.2% to Rs 148.13 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

