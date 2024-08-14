Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.90% to Rs 32.19 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Prozone Realty reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.90% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.1953.5621.7133.96-0.1519.92-5.5414.12-4.588.91