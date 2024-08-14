Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 35.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.96% to Rs 32.21 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 35.69% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.2123.18 39 OPM %17.5420.15 -PBDT4.724.10 15 PBT4.323.80 14 NP3.842.83 36
