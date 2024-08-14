Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 68.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 21.44 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 68.32% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.4425.432.47-4.485.643.285.103.005.103.03