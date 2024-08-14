Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.91% to Rs 30.41 crore

Net Loss of Laxmi Cotspin reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.91% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.4144.66-6.25-2.49-2.75-1.91-3.54-2.71-3.49-2.71