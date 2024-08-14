Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales decline 31.91% to Rs 30.41 crore
Net Loss of Laxmi Cotspin reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.91% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.4144.66 -32 OPM %-6.25-2.49 -PBDT-2.75-1.91 -44 PBT-3.54-2.71 -31 NP-3.49-2.71 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

pregnant, maternity, mother

US agency to pay $45 mn over pregnancy discrimination among employees

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Fund at heart of Hindenburg charges not domiciled in Mauritius, says FSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon