Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Avro India Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2025.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 7.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48907 shares in the past one month.
Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 29.54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28397 shares in the past one month.
Avro India Ltd slipped 8.81% to Rs 135. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6168 shares in the past one month.
California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup pared 7.25% to Rs 4.99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6567 shares in the past one month.
