Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K) advanced 1.08% to Rs 107.65 after the bank's board has approved raising Rs 1,250 crore through mix of equity and bond issuances.

The bank will raise up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), subject to shareholder approval and applicable regulatory clearances.

Additionally, the board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel III-compliant Tier II debentures on a private placement basis, pending requisite regulatory approvals.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The bank reported a 1.91% jump in net profit to Rs 494.11 crore on a 2.04% decline in total income to Rs 3,446.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 10.31%, and revenue rose 0.79% in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media durables shares advance

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media durables shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon