Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 97.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 November 2025.
Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 97.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.98% to Rs.1,069.00. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd clocked volume of 29.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.522.60. Volumes stood at 51127 shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 70.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.505.65. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 63.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.23% to Rs.396.50. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23408 shares. The stock gained 3.54% to Rs.8,726.00. Volumes stood at 18142 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content