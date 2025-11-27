Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 97.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 November 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 97.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.98% to Rs.1,069.00. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd clocked volume of 29.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.522.60. Volumes stood at 51127 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 70.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.505.65. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 63.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.23% to Rs.396.50. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23408 shares. The stock gained 3.54% to Rs.8,726.00. Volumes stood at 18142 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

