Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rationalisation of GST rates provides a measurable boost to consumption, says finance ministry report

Rationalisation of GST rates provides a measurable boost to consumption, says finance ministry report

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Economic activity has gained momentum following the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as reflected in the performance of various high-frequency indicators, a finance ministry report said on Thursday. Eway bill generation expanded by 14.4 per cent during September and October 2025 on a year on-year basis. At the same time, cumulative GST collection growth of 9.0 per cent for AprOct 2025 indicates that the underlying revenue stream has remained resilient, aided by firm consumption and improved compliance. Momentum was also evident in the production economy. In October, the manufacturing sector continued to show improvement, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 59.2 from 57.5 in September. This increase was driven by GST relief, productivity enhancements, and investments in technology. Additionally, service activity remained strong, with the PMI for services in October 2025 at 58.9, well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, the finance ministry noted.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; oil & gas shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; oil & gas shares tumble

RBI's active management of liquidity and foreign exchange limits INR volatility: FinMin

RBI's active management of liquidity and foreign exchange limits INR volatility: FinMin

J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon