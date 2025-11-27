Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's active management of liquidity and foreign exchange limits INR volatility: FinMin

RBI's active management of liquidity and foreign exchange limits INR volatility: FinMin

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee (INR) traded within a narrow range of 87.8-88.8 per US dollar in October, remaining largely unchanged from September levels, the finance ministrys October Monthly Economic Review said. This limited volatility reflected a period of relative stability in global currency markets, supported by steady portfolio flows and the RBIs active management of liquidity and foreign exchange. Looking at the longer trend, the INR depreciated by 3.5 per cent against the US dollar from the end of March to the end of October 2025, demonstrating a gradual weakening consistent with broader emerging-market currency trends. Further, the report mentioned that as of November 7, 2025, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 687 billion, providing an estimated import cover of 11 months and covering 91.9 per cent of Indias total external debt as of the end of June 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

ICRA reaffirms ratings of West Coast Paper Mills at 'AA/A1+'

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon