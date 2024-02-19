Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lark Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore
Net loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 OPM %-31.5815.79 -PBDT-0.060.03 PL PBT-0.060.03 PL NP-0.060.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 94.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Lark Finserv Redefines Lending Landscape by Making Loans Against Securities (LAS) Easily Accessible in India's Smaller Towns &amp; Cities

ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Sensex, Nifty may open on firm note

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 140.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit rises 84.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon