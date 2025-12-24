Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro bags Mumbai Metro railway project

Larsen & Toubro bags Mumbai Metro railway project

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has won significant order for Mumbai metro railway project. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The Mumbai metro railway project, Package CA-298, awarded by Mumbai metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), pertains to the electrification of 24.72 Km long Line 4 that runs between Bhakti Park (Wadala) to Cadbury junction having 22 elevated stations.

The scope encompasses design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of power supply and traction systems for 24.72 route km and provision of SCADA system for complete Metro line 4 & 4A for 32 stations, depots and receiving substation. All work will be carried out by L&T's in-house design and execution team. The scope also includes electrical and mechanical works, Lift & Escalators for 22 elevated stations and 2 Depots, along with five years of comprehensive maintenance.

 

This is the third successive order that L&T has won in the Line-4&4A corridor of Mumbai Metro. It had earlier won the order for Package CA-234, involving rolling stock, Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling, telecommunications, platform screen doors and depot machinery & plant for the entire corridor, and another order for Package CA-168, involving 19.5 km ballast-less track-works across 15 stations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Mumbai Metro Line 4 order

Crompton Greaves gains after bagging Rs 46-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

