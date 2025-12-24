Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35021 shares

HEG Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35021 shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.639.70. Volumes stood at 34655 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34048 shares. The stock gained 3.42% to Rs.557.85. Volumes stood at 94543 shares in the last session.

 

Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 27903 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6277 shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.2,800.00. Volumes stood at 38552 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 10806 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4957 shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.7,495.85. Volumes stood at 7207 shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd recorded volume of 38358 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17619 shares. The stock gained 5.56% to Rs.1,263.05. Volumes stood at 20448 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

