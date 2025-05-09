Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Surges 3.12%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Surges 3.12%

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 11.93% over last one month compared to 8.77% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 8.15% rise in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 3.12% today to trade at Rs 3424.1. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.84% to quote at 62339.37. The index is up 8.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Electronics Ltd increased 1.83% and Bharat Dynamics Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 2.65 % over last one year compared to the 10.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 11.93% over last one month compared to 8.77% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 8.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37612 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98230 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3963 on 10 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2967.65 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

