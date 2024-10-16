Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro Phase 1, Line-2. The stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of works involves design and construction of a vital 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations and 2.61 km depot connecting the metro line from Sadar Bazar to PAC Depot. Architectural finishes for the stations, as well as electrical & mechanical works are also in scope.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The project, which will mark a key milestone in enhancing urban mobility in Agra, is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 30 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

iPad mini

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

market

HDFC AMC rallies 5% on strong Q2 results; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion

share market stock market trading

RailTel gains 4% on securing Rs 79 crore order from MHADA; Details here

PremiumThe unfortunate yet successful protests against opening up agricultural markets should not be seen as a barrier that prevents progress in the agriculture sector. Farmers, whether dependent on arhatiyas or not, will universally benefit from accessible

Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon