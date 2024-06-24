The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a domestic order to build a grid-connected 185MW Solar PV Plant along with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) having multitudes of MWh capacity. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The Solar PV plant at Kajra in Lakshisarai district will be a key element in Bihar's plans to harness renewable energy for sustainable energy solutions towards combating climate change and meeting demand growth.

The BESS, with a capacity of 254MWh will enable storing solar energy during low-demand period and discharging when the demand peaks. In addition, the BESS will also help smoothening the fluctuations in generation, frequency regulation and voltage support. It comes with black start capability to the grid that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage.

