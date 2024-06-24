Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins order for solar power plant and battery energy storage system

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a domestic order to build a grid-connected 185MW Solar PV Plant along with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) having multitudes of MWh capacity. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The Solar PV plant at Kajra in Lakshisarai district will be a key element in Bihar's plans to harness renewable energy for sustainable energy solutions towards combating climate change and meeting demand growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The BESS, with a capacity of 254MWh will enable storing solar energy during low-demand period and discharging when the demand peaks. In addition, the BESS will also help smoothening the fluctuations in generation, frequency regulation and voltage support. It comes with black start capability to the grid that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon