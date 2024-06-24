Vardhman Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, Kalyani Investment Company Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2024.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 4065.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 273 shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4799.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 636 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 5926.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.

John Cockerill India Ltd added 20.00% to Rs 5462.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5168 shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd advanced 19.97% to Rs 143.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6934 shares in the past one month.

