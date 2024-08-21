Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins order from CIDCO

Larsen & Toubro wins order from CIDCO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T has secured an order for Integrated Infrastructure Development project in Town Planning Schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The project has been awarded by City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO) for integrated infrastructure development of 60m & 45m wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures and allied electrical works.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The project will have 4 approach roads of 13.28 Km having major structures (09 Nos) including 3 Iconic steel bridges over Kalundre river and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, minor bridges (12 Nos), underpasses (27 Nos) and approaches to structures. The project also involves the construction of utility works and allied electrical works.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

gavel law cases

LIVE news: Court extends police custody of accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case till Aug 26

kolkata protest, Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 3 officers suspended over vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Pfizer surges 3% as investors cheer 350% dividend announcement; details

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris husband

Democratic Convention: Obamas back Harris for US Prez polls; who said what

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola to launch Razr 50 flip-type foldable in India soon: What to expect

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon