Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 790, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.16% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 790, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 5.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10092.95, up 2.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 23.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
