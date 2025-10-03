Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CESC Ltd up for third straight session

CESC Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% slide in NIFTY and a 16.36% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. CESC Ltd has gained around 6.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35180.35, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

