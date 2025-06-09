Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net loss of Retro Green Revolution reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.74% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.37 -8 1.572.00 -22 OPM %-76.4718.92 --31.2122.00 - PBDT-0.220.07 PL 0.020.47 -96 PBT-0.220.07 PL 0.020.47 -96 NP-0.220.07 PL 0.020.47 -96

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

