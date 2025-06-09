Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 85.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.63% to Rs 115.81 croreNet profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 85.68% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.63% to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.11% to Rs 42.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 394.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales115.8180.63 44 394.01287.52 37 OPM %68.4165.53 -66.6465.80 - PBDT23.7213.16 80 63.6650.79 25 PBT21.4911.87 81 56.6746.70 21 NP16.088.66 86 42.4134.73 22
