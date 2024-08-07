Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5285.71% to Rs 7.54 croreNet Loss of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5285.71% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.540.14 5286 OPM %18.83-428.57 -PBDT3.31-0.60 LP PBT3.17-0.65 LP NP-5.93-0.65 -812
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content