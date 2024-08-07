The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 53.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.15% to Rs 255.05 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears rose 53.12% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 255.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 258.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales255.05258.01 -1 OPM %16.0512.87 -PBDT36.9027.30 35 PBT21.3112.29 73 NP14.249.30 53
