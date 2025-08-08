Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 310.60 crore

Net loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 310.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales310.60242.58 28 OPM %3.384.40 -PBDT2.3314.73 -84 PBT-3.3410.01 PL NP-3.3010.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

