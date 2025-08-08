Global Health consolidated net profit rises 49.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 1030.84 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 49.60% to Rs 159.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 1030.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 861.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1030.84861.08 20 OPM %23.9221.64 -PBDT253.25190.27 33 PBT208.14143.65 45 NP159.01106.29 50
