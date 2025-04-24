Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 209.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs rose 209.05% to Rs 233.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1439.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 358.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 5553.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5040.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1720.301439.67 19 5553.965040.83 10 OPM %24.4516.77 -19.0015.42 - PBDT422.77209.52 102 914.38620.94 47 PBT312.34107.27 191 484.29236.36 105 NP233.6775.61 209 358.32160.55 123
