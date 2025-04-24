Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the March 2025 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 23860.71 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 0.33% to Rs 813.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 23860.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25116.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.43% to Rs 2413.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1893.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 84059.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80587.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23860.7125116.47 -5 84059.8380587.10 4 OPM %-1.88-3.14 -1.600.50 - PBDT900.63851.13 6 2692.602077.79 30 PBT900.63851.13 6 2692.602077.79 30 NP813.51810.80 0 2413.301893.78 27

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

