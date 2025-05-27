Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental declined 29.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.52% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 169.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42.0339.01 8 169.16137.88 23 OPM %17.5115.87 -15.488.17 - PBDT9.588.87 8 34.3221.41 60 PBT6.756.53 3 24.5012.29 99 NP4.185.96 -30 25.7822.71 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brainbees Solutions drops as net loss widens to Rs 76 cr

Brainbees Solutions drops as net loss widens to Rs 76 cr

Olectra Greentech slips as Q4 PAT drop 55% QoQ to Rs 21 cr

Olectra Greentech slips as Q4 PAT drop 55% QoQ to Rs 21 cr

Board of General Insurance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Board of General Insurance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 25,000; IT shares decline

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 25,000; IT shares decline

Venus Remedies spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 100% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Venus Remedies spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 100% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon