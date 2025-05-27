Laxmi Dental standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 42.03 croreNet profit of Laxmi Dental declined 29.87% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 42.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.52% to Rs 25.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 169.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42.0339.01 8 169.16137.88 23 OPM %17.5115.87 -15.488.17 - PBDT9.588.87 8 34.3221.41 60 PBT6.756.53 3 24.5012.29 99 NP4.185.96 -30 25.7822.71 14
