Venus Remedies spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 100% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Venus Remedies spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 100% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Venus Remedies soared 11.86% to Rs 405.20 after the company reported a 99.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 10.51 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations decreased marginally to Rs 194.97 crore in Q4 FY25, as against Rs 195.16 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax surged 77.57% to Rs 31.04 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 17.48 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses slipped 6.01% YoY to Rs 170.69 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 104.21 crore (up 23.80% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 21.16 crore (up 7.35% YoY) during the March 2025 quarter.

 

During Q4 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 35.77 crore, up 52.92% from Rs 23.39 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 59.07% to Rs 45.32 crore on a 7.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 647.89 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Venus Remedies is an Indian research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

PTC India Q4 PAT spurts 308% YoY to Rs 372 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6.70/sh

Rupee slides in early trades

Government Restores RoDTEP Benefits for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports

Benchmarks trade with major losses; auto shares in pressure

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

