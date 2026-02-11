Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Eastern Railway

MIC Electronics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Eastern Railway

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

MIC Electronics added 1.20% to Rs 42.31 after it has secured a direct order worth Rs 4.45 crore from the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways.

The order, awarded domestically through a tender, is scheduled for execution within six months.

The company stated that neither promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal. Terms and conditions will be finalized at the time of agreement execution.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.9% to Rs 2.17 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 38% YoY to Rs 37.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

