Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2026.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 144.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Safari Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 7.88% to Rs 1977.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd lost 6.95% to Rs 1501. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19682 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1391.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65449 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd slipped 6.01% to Rs 234.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12749 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

