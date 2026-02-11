Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

N K Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

N K Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Laxmi Dental Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2026.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 14.27% to Rs 101.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 530 shares in the past one month.

 

N K Industries Ltd lost 11.71% to Rs 60.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 285 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 10.38% to Rs 5.44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6831 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Android logo

Google to soon release Android 17 beta 1 for public testing: What to expect

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Australia vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas prevail in 2nd super over; AUS batting

Stock Market LIVE, February 11, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty test 25,950; IT stocks slip; Eicher Motors up 7%

IIFL Capital Services share price today

IIFL Capital Services share price drops over 5% after Q3 net profit falls

SC, Supreme Court

SC to examine challenge to I-T law allowing searches of digital devices

Laxmi Dental Ltd fell 9.29% to Rs 205.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22827 shares in the past one month.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd corrected 8.99% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39959 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers achieves Foundation Day celebration sales of Rs 365 cr

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

RBI issues draft Directions for exemption from registration to eligible NBFCs not availing public funds and not having customer interface

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.92 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.66 mbpd last year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance