Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 771.25 croreNet profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 162.28% to Rs 28.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 771.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales771.25652.27 18 OPM %9.685.97 -PBDT73.7045.08 63 PBT46.2517.53 164 NP28.0910.71 162
