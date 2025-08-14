Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 2.57 croreNet profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.572.22 16 OPM %-6.23-12.16 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.100.08 25 NP0.080.05 60
