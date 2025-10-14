Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.47% to Rs 6.31 croreNet profit of Darshan Orna rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 155.47% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.312.47 155 OPM %5.719.72 -PBDT0.340.26 31 PBT0.340.26 31 NP0.240.22 9
