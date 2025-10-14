BITS consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.93% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of BITS rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.27 26 OPM %44.1222.22 -PBDT0.160.07 129 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.110.02 450
