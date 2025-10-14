Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 108.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 310.63 croreNet profit of Cyient DLM rose 108.09% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 310.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales310.63389.45 -20 OPM %10.048.12 -PBDT47.0427.76 69 PBT36.4820.89 75 NP32.1515.45 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content