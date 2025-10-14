Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 216.53 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 79.94% to Rs 47.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 216.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales216.53177.36 22 OPM %32.9527.06 -PBDT74.0949.85 49 PBT62.5836.78 70 NP47.9926.67 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content