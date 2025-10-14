Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 247.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 247.06% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.171.83 -36 OPM %88.8966.67 -PBDT0.741.13 -35 PBT0.721.09 -34 NP0.590.17 247
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content