Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 247.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 247.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 247.06% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.171.83 -36 OPM %88.8966.67 -PBDT0.741.13 -35 PBT0.721.09 -34 NP0.590.17 247

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

