Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 72.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 101.86 croreNet profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.8687.19 17 OPM %51.8949.03 -PBDT98.449.60 925 PBT91.332.76 3209 NP72.85-1.61 LP
