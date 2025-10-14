Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.95% to Rs 204.93 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 99.46% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 204.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales204.93128.93 59 OPM %8.325.40 -PBDT21.0610.77 96 PBT19.679.65 104 NP14.647.34 99
