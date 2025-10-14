Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 162.39 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 162.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales162.39135.94 19 OPM %15.0112.91 -PBDT20.7211.80 76 PBT6.57-0.74 LP NP4.35-2.30 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

