R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 204.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 462.02 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 204.86% to Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 462.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 432.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales462.02432.04 7 OPM %15.1914.19 -PBDT115.0363.56 81 PBT99.1846.82 112 NP75.8524.88 205
