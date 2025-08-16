Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit declines 78.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 1083.41 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Films declined 78.07% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 1083.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1233.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1083.411233.08 -12 OPM %0.332.87 -PBDT107.38152.76 -30 PBT49.1698.10 -50 NP36.87168.09 -78
