Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 386.06 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 18.74% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 386.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales386.06313.36 23 OPM %23.2525.15 -PBDT92.0876.62 20 PBT61.2351.08 20 NP45.0637.95 19
