Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit declines 22.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 187.72% to Rs 176.72 croreNet profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments declined 22.88% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 187.72% to Rs 176.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales176.7261.42 188 OPM %17.5438.36 -PBDT47.1341.04 15 PBT44.2940.49 9 NP24.1431.30 -23
